GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find 21-year-old Jack Heard.

The police are looking to speak to Mr Heard, from the Cwmbran area, in relation to alleged burglary in the town sometime between Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21.

Mr Heard is believed to also have links to the Newport area.

A spokesman said: "If you see him, or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference: 1900388728.

"Alternatively, send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."