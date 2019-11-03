CHEF Chris Harrod has bought the freehold for The Whitebrook Restaurant with Rooms near Monmouth.

The chef-owner has had a busy couple of months at the restaurant, which is in the heart of the Wye Valley, retaining one Michelin star for the sixth year running.

Securing the freehold of the established means Mr Harrod and his wife Kirsty will be able to make significant changes to the interiors and the rooms.

They also have plans to build further dog-friendly rooms and facilities within the grounds.

The Great British Menu 2018 winner launched The Whitebrook Restaurant with Rooms in October 2013 - and within 11 months he was awarded his Michelin star.

He has now consistently held the star for six years and last month The Whitebrook jumped 11 places in The Good Food Guide to number 38 in the UK Top 50 Restaurants.

Until now, Mr Harrod has been the proud custodian for the charming whitewashed building, a fine dining restaurant since the 1970s, but is now delighted to have full creative control over the site.

He said: "We have so many exciting plans and are just delighted that this purchase brings us a big step closer to making them a reality at The Whitebrook.

"Now that we have acquired the freehold we'll be upgrading the fabric of the property, adding more bedrooms which will include a dog-friendly room and expanding the restaurant to add more luxury and ensure that the business has sufficient scale to cover the ongoing fixed costs of delivering a very high quality restaurant offering.

"We'll also improve staff accommodation. The somewhat isolated location means staff generally need to remain on site and given the difficulty in attracting high quality workers to the area, the staff accommodation is an important element to ensure the success of the restaurant."

Having trained under Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Mr Harrod had an unexpectedly long and tough journey to find somewhere he could call his own.

Potential sites fell through and recession hit so the banks turned their backs. However his current home was worth the wait and along with his Michelin star, he now has four AA Rosettes and is named in The Good Food Guide Top 50 UK Restaurants, at number 38.

Almost everything on the menu at The Whitebrook, from breakfast through to dinner, is sourced within a small radius. Whether grown in the kitchen garden, foraged from the local countryside or sourced from one of the many suppliers within just a few miles, the provenance of the ingredients is paramount and Chris’ food has been described as ‘The Wye Valley on a plate’.