DO YOU recognise this Newport scene?

If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

THEN: How it looked in days past

NOW: How it looks today

MORE NEWS:

The picture featured in last week's Now and Then was Morden Road in Newport.

Here's what you had to say:

Last week's now and then was a photograph of Morden Road. We have been living in the road since March 1978 and have many happy memories of our children growing up here. Remembering the garden parties we held to commemorate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in July 1981 also the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2002. It was a time when friends and families got together to celebrate such joyous occasions.

Diane Cox, Newport

Picture of then and now in Saturday's night Argus. It's Morden Road. I live up the top end the road. You got Tovey Funeral Directors on the one side and an Opticians on the other side, this leads you onto Caerleon Road.

Reader Maria Nicholls