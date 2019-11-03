DOUBLE Olivier award winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings play married couple Robin and Diana in Hansard, live in cinemas across Cardiff.

Hansard will be broadcast live from the National Theatre on Thursday, November 7, in theatres all across the UK.

It’s a summer’s morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh (Alex Jennings) has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana (Lindsay Duncan). But all is not as blissful as it seems.

Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as a gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of martial sparring quickly turns to blood-sport.

