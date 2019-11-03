POLITICAL figures from Newport have paid tribute to the Chartist movement as the 180th anniversary of the Newport Rising approaches.

The rising saw around 10,000 Chartists march through the city on the Westgate Hotel, in an attempt to liberate fellow Chartists who had reportedly been taken prisoner in the building.

The confrontation which followed saw 22 demonstrators lose their life.

As part of the remembrance of this event, the present-day political leaders in Newport have reflected on the Rising, and the effect it had on the city, and on political history as a whole.

Assembly Member for Newport West Jayne Bryant said the rising marks “a pivotal moment in our democratic history.”

“Major sacrifices and contributions were made by Chartists all over South Wales, but the tragic events in Newport on November 4, 1839, were arguably the most memorable.

“The shooting of Chartists outside the Westgate Hotel marks a pivotal moment in our democratic history.

“Chartism is part of the proud history of Newport. We have commemorated the events on that night in 1839 for many years, but it is wonderful to see how much this has grown.

“This year promises to be the best of the anniversary events to date and it’s particularly special that some of those events will be taking place in the historic Westgate Hotel.

“A huge thanks go to the dedicated volunteers of Our Chartist Heritage for all their work all year around to organise this.

“Growing up in Newport I always feel a duty to make sure that our Chartist history is promoted and remembered.

“Since I was elected I have hosted a celebration for the sacrifices, achievements and legacy of the Chartists in the Senedd with young people from schools across Newport participating to ensure that people - not just in Newport but across Wales - understand our history and the significance.”

John Griffiths, Assembly Member for Newport East, described the Chartist movement as “ahead of their time.”

“Newport’s Chartist history is one of the finest examples of how our city has shaped modern society,” he said.

“As we approach the 180th anniversary of the 1839 uprising next month, the brave actions of South Wales Chartists remind us of the important sacrifices made to forge the democracy we are privileged to have today.

“The Chartists were ahead of their time in envisaging a much more democratic political system than the one that existed in nineteenth-century Britain; they fought for the right of the common people to have their voices heard and it is so important that we continue to celebrate our Chartist heritage.

“The movement was about power for a purpose - to right the wrongs of the searing inequalities and injustices in society at that time. Democratic, economic and social change for a fundamental shift in power and wealth to working people.

“At the start of November, the city will take part in the Newport Rising Festival, which took place for the first time last year.

“The festival is a great event with three days of public performance, music, art and film taking place across Newport and I hope many will get involved in this celebration of our city’s history.”

Newport West MP Ruth Jones said the sacrifice of those involved in the march to the Westgate Hotel should never be forgotten.

“The Chartist Rising of 1839 has left a lasting legacy on Newport and its people,” she said.

“This year the Rising will be remembered and celebrated with a range of events across Newport, Gwent and Cardiff including the annual Chartist Convention at Newport Cathedral as well as a torchlit March from Belle Vue Park and talks, film nights and gigs.

“We are proud to be part of the battle for democracy including votes for all adults and we should never forget the debt we owe our ancestors in fighting so valiantly for this.”

Newport East MP Jessica Morden praised the work of groups such as Newport Rising and Our Chartist Heritage in engaging people, and especially young people, with the city’s history.

She said: “180 years on from the Newport Rising, we still owe the Chartists an enormous debt of gratitude for their immense bravery and sacrifice in fighting for the vote for ordinary people.

“We can all be proud of the vital role Newport and South Wales played in the story of democracy in Britain, and the great work of groups like Newport Rising and Our Chartist Heritage will help ensure that more and more people – and particularly our young people – engage with the history and legacy of the Chartists.

“I’m pleased that Parliament is also recognising the Chartists with a new exhibit – this is long overdue.”

The Newport Rising festival features a number of events taking place throughout October and early-November to celebrate Newport’s role in the long struggle for democracy.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, Leader of Newport City Council, said: “Whatever one’s view the current political environment is dynamic and has refocussed our attention on democracy and what it means for people.

“The democratic rights we now enjoy were won after many years of struggle and the rising in Newport in 1839 was an important chapter in the story.

“The campaign for the right to vote widely found expression through the Chartism movement in the 19th century and is a hard won right we should all cherish today.

“I hope people will take the time out to visit our Chartist collection in our museum which is recognised nationally as a significant collection and enjoy the programme of events lined up to mark this historic anniversary.”

