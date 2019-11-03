NEWPORT'S historic Westgate Hotel - site of the 1839 massacre - opened its doors at the weekend as part of the commemorations of the 180th anniversary of the uprising.

Take a look inside the historic building, and see how it was decked out for the weekend's celebrations.

All pictures by Mark Lewis.

This is part of a series of features making the 180th anniversary of the Newport Uprising.