A TEAM of pupils from Magor Primary School took first place at the annual Primary School Maths Challenge, held at St John’s on-the-Hill School, Tutshill, Chepstow, on Thursday, October 17.

Severn Beach Primary School, from Bristol, took second place, followed by St John’s on-the-Hill School in third place.

A total of 40 Year 6 pupils from eight primary schools (St John’s on-the-Hill, Severn Beach, Rogiet Primary School, Offa’s Mead Academy, Usk Primary, Kymin View Primary School, Magor Primary School, and Blakeney Primary School) participated in the competition.

The children competed in a number of rounds throughout the day, which tested the children’s speed, strategic thinking, and ability to work as a team.

Matt Allen, head of mathematics at St John’s on-the-Hill, said: “The children showed a real talent for maths and had lots of fun.

“By encouraging the enjoyment of maths we can help children to develop skills in logical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making.

“It was wonderful to see so many children taking part and growing in confidence as they solved even complex maths problems.”