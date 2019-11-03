TWO new businesses have launched in Torfaen with help from the council's Communities for Work Plus programme

Jordan Davies, 19, from St Dials has launched Goodes Barbers in the Goodes Fitness centre on Edlogan Way in Cwmbran, providing a range of barbering services, while Fred Wildgust, of Pontypool, has set up East and West Wales Property services, which specialises in portable appliance testing for domestic and commercial premises.

The Communities for Work Plus programme has supported both Mr Davies and Mr Wildgust with business advice, marketing and promotion funding and future markets advice. They also received support from the local Job Centre Plus, which provided equipment to set up both ventures.

Mr Davies said: “I’m really pleased to get my business up and running. I have received so much support to run alongside the passion I have to try to make this a real success.”

“As we get older it gets far harder to secure new job and employment opportunities," said Mr Wildgust. "With the advice and support in the form of training, equipment and marketing supplies, I’ve been able to develop a small business that will make a contribution to the local economy and improve my quality of life.”

Torfaen council's executive member for children, families and communities Cllr Mandy Owen said: “It’s so pleasing to see these new businesses opening in Torfaen with support from the council.

"Congratulations to everyone involved and I look forward to seeing these ventures develop over the coming months.”

For information on business start-up support in Torfaen contact employer engagement officer Richard Murphy on 01633 647455.