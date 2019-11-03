PUNK poet Sean McGowen is bringing his new work, Heartbreaker, to Newport's Le Pub on Thursday, November 7.

The latest sample from the new EP Curate Calm, Create Chaos, Heartbreaker, is written about the complex and paradoxical array of emotions we experience at the beginning of any new relationship.

Heartbreaker explores those conflicting feelings of wild excitement and guarded anxiety that often precede letting go and falling in love.

Solely backed by a score of graceful acoustic arpeggios and hushed backing vocals, Heartbreaker sets the spotlight centre-stage on Mr McGowen’s winsome and candid lyrical offerings.

As Mr McGowen said: “In more recent years I’ve found myself being more honest and open which has proven to be much better usually, but, has bitten me on the arse a bunch too.

“I wanted to write a song people could relate to about lust and romance that was focused more on the psychological affects as opposed to the physical. Not just the ‘Heartbreak’ but the drop-in self-confidence, the worry of wasted time and how you recover.

“Heartbreaker is about how two people can keep their cards close to their chest and feel like they don’t want to give too much away or make themselves vulnerable. This period can be fun and exciting, but it can also be confusing”.

Expect not a dry eye in the house when Mr McGowen airs Heartbreaker, along with other tracks from the upcoming EP, at a string of headline UK dates this autumn/winter.

After the Southampton singer-songwriter found his life suddenly turned upside down by a series of monumental changes beyond his control, he reached into his soul and found these five songs: I’m Ok, Heartbreaker, Silk, Money and Queen of The West.

The new EP spins a deeply personal narrative that charts his journey as he navigated his way through these stormy waters. Tickets are on sale at www.musicglue.com/seanmcgowan