HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

LOGAN JOHN KILLORAN, aged 19, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possessing a Taser disguised as a white Apple iPhone, an offence under the Firearms Act.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.

Magistrates ordered that the taser be forfeited and destroyed.

RYAN JAMES WILLIAMS, aged 35, of Brunel Street, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He will have to observe an electronically monitored curfew for nine weeks, undertake a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £85.

Williams was banned from driving for 12 months.

CARL DAVID HODGE, aged 36, of Bassaleg Road, Newport, admitted stealing an iPhone 7 and was ordered to pay compensation of £250, fined £120 and costs of £85.

NATHAN DAVID THOMAS, aged 38, of Taliesin, Forgeside, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary at Lloyds Pharmacy in Cwmbran.

He was sentenced to a community order and will have to observe an electronically monitored curfew for seven weeks.

Thomas has to pay costs of £300 and £100 compensation.

MONDLI MSOMI, aged 44, of Albion Close, Newport, admitted two counts of common assault by spitting in his victim’s face and one of assault by beating at St Cadoc's Hospital in Caerleon.

He was sentenced to a community order and must undertake a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay compensation and costs.

BELINDA MARINA WITHERINGTON, aged 52, of Anderson Place, Newport, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ADAM DAVID JONES, aged 35, of Somerset Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was fined £180 and a 12-month restraining order imposed after he admitted a public order offence.

He must also pay costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS AARON WILLIAMS, aged 25, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was left with a bill of £243.75 after he admitted stealing a bottle of wine worth £6.75 and being drunk and disorderly in Asda as well as failing to surrender.

He has to pay a fine, compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.

GARETH MARSHALL, aged 27, of Anson Green, Ringland, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay costs and a surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.