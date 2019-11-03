GWENT has some spectacular live music venues, accompanied by a rich musical history.

We asked our readers where the best places to listen to live music across Gwent are, and here are the top five, according to you...

THE New Foresters, Blackwood, proved the most popular among the voters, solidifying its place as one of the best venues in the Gwent music scene.

Members of the public seem to enjoy their themed nights, such as Karaoke Friday and DJ Saturday.

Kevin Davies said: “Sunday afternoons there are better than most pubs Saturday nights. Sunday funday!”

The New Foresters opens at 2pm Monday to Sunday, closing at 10.30pm Monday and Tuesday, 11.30pm on Wednesday, 11pm on Thursday, 1am Friday and Saturday, and 10pm on Sunday.

COMING in second was McCann’s Rock ‘n’ Ale bar, with one voter even travelling from the West Midlands several times a year to enjoy a weekend there.

Stuart Lawes said: “McCann’s is the best for real ales and quality live music. Even their jukebox is amazing!” The bar is open from midday until 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, until 1am on Thursdays, until 2am on Fridays and until 3am on Saturdays.

IN joint third place are The Railway Hotel, Crumlin and Slipping Jimmy’s Bar and Grill, Newport.

Emma George, on The Railway Hotel said: “Fantastic live music and a fab atmosphere, best around by far”.

Ruth Williams loves Slipping Jimmy’s “large spacious venue” and that it has “lots of seating, a great atmosphere and music”.

FOUNDED in 1889, Cwmcarn Hotel, in Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was named as “great venue” with a real great vibe and music.

Cheryl Kellard said: “Cwmcarn Hotel is by far the best place for live music. Festival feel, community events and wonderful fresh food in the Fork and Tune Restaurant”.

THE Exchange Inn, Risca, was another contender for most popular music venue.

Helena Parfitt said: “Great pub, good atmosphere. Focused on entertaining the local community”.

Sandra Summers said: “The Exchange Inn has the best variety of live music”.

The Exchange Inn is open 11am-11.30pm Monday to Sunday.