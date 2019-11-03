HOMELESSNESS charity Llamau has announced Welsh singer Shellyann Evans will perform at this year’s World’s Biggest Sleep Out on Saturday, December 7.

Shellyann Evans will join a strong line-up of Welsh artists performing on the night at Cardiff Castle, helping to raise lifesaving funds to help end homelessness.

MORE NEWS:

The singer from Swansea will rub shoulders on the night with indie rock band Boy Azooga, folk musician The Gentle Good and the Welsh language solo artist Kizzy Crawford.

The event, hosted by Llamau in partnership with the World’s Big Sleep Out and Social Bite, is happening as part of a global showing of solidarity with those experiencing homelessness and displacement.

For one night only, an expected 50,000 people will sleep outside in iconic locations across the globe.