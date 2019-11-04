TWO Torfaen roads will be closed this week for resurfacing works.

Glyndwr Road in Cwmbran will be closed from 10pm today, Monday, November 4, until 6am the following morning.

Viaduct Road, in Abersychan, will be closed between 7.30am and 5.30pm from Wednesday, November 6, to Tuesday, November 12. The road will be open during the night and on the weekends.

These dates may change in cases of unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions on site during the week.