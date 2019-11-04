WOMEN in some areas of Gwent are earning more than 25 per cent less than men, new figures have revealed.

Research by Welsh gender equality charity Chwarae Teg found women in Torfaen are earning an average of 25.6 per cent less than men in the area.

This is the largest gender pay gap in the whole of Wales, followed by Blaenau Gwent, where men are earning 23.8 per cent more than women - an increase of two per cent on the previous year.

Across Wales as a whole, the gender pay gap has increased by one per cent over the past year, with women now earning now an average of 14.5 per cent less than men.

In Caerphilly, women are earning an average of 13.7 per cent less than men, while in Newport the gap is 12.3 per cent, and in Monmouthshire it is 7.3 per cent. However, both of these represent decreases on the previous year, of 10.2 per cent in Monmouthshire, 3.6 per cent in Newport and 2.2 per cent in Caerphilly.

The median hourly pay for employees in Wales is £12.15, a 33p increase on last year. However, hourly pay for men stands at £13.10 an hour, compared to £11.20 for women.

Men’s hourly pay has improved by 91p, while women’s improved by 66p.

“A lot more needs to be done to combat the causes of the gender pay gap,” said Helen Antoniazza, strategic lead for policy and communications at Chwarae Tag.

“It is frustrating to see that the gender pay gap has widened in Wales this year, despite an overall decline in the UK.

“There have been positive commitments about gender equality, but now we need to see real action and a concerted effort to close the gender pay gap and reap the benefits of an equal Wales.”

She added: “Women are three times more likely to be working part-time than men, primarily due to them continuing to bear the brunt of caring responsibilities and therefore losing out on progression opportunities or roles in better-paid sectors due to the lack of flexibility.

“This is not just a problem for women. Wales is missing out on women’s potential to plug the skills gap in growing industries, and Chwarae Teg’s research shows that full gender equality could add £13.6 billion to the Welsh economy.”