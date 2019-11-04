MISCHIEF Theatre are bringing their riotous spin on a timeless classic, the West End smash hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong, to Cardiff’s New Theatre on Tuesday, November 5.

The members of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are back on stage, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Fast becoming a global phenomenon, currently performing in five continents and 35 countries, Mischief’s unique brand of hilarious, "gut-busting" comedy (New York Times), has found universal appeal.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and a UK tour. A one-hour version of the show was broadcast on primetime BBC One in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator and watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

