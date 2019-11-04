ARTISTS can earn grants of up to £5,000 for entering work for a Coda Arts Award.

The award is offering grants for artistic work which illustrates one, or all three, of the themes of climate change, Nation of Sanctuary and the work of Cymdeithas y Cymod – the Fellowship of Reconciliation in Wales.

Artists are invited to submit ideas and costs to a panel of judges, who will award grants for the completion of the work to those who are successful.

The Coda Award is now in its second year and is being sponsored by the Church in Wales as part of the Church’s 2020 centenary celebrations. Previous winners include Jane Sutcliffe for a physical theatre show, the musicians Cass Meurig and Eleanor Brown and poet Judith Parry.

The Award is part of the Coda Festival – a Christian festival which invites people to connect and share new perspectives through the arts through talks, workshops, art, comedy and worship.

The winning artists will have the chance to show their progress or final work at the festival, which takes place in Llanidloes from July 24 to 26.

Coda Festival organiser, Reverend Stuart Elliot, said: “We are excited that for its centenary year the Church in Wales has chosen to give us £5,000 to help us promote, through art, these important issues of today – climate change, sanctuary and reconciliation. Any artist is welcome to submit ideas and we will try to enable as many as possible. However, if there were an outstanding contribution which covers all three areas of concern we may consider awarding a large amount to one artist.

“Our aim is for the art to be shared around Wales to highlight the issues. We will be actively looking for hosts once the artwork is complete.”

The deadline for submissions for the Coda Award is January 31. A team from the Coda Festival, Christian Aid, Nation of Sanctuary and Cymdeithas y Cymod will judge the entries and award the grants.