SCHOOL refurbishments, housing schemes, community facilities, public transport and helping businesses prepare for Brexit are among the areas which will benefit from a £130 million cash injection from the Welsh Government, it has been announced.

As part of its Wales Infrastructure Investment Plan - or WIIP - the Welsh Government has announced a massive handout of capital funding.

The £130 million includes:

£53 million to help businesses prepare for Brexit.

£30 million for housing schemes, including £10 million to be spent on modular factories.

£20 million for maintenance to school and college buildings.

£19 million for active travel and addressing congestion 'pinch points' on the roads.

£7 million to support the environment, of which £4 million will go to Wales' national parks.

£1 million for a community asset loan fund.

Announcing the funding, finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “With the shadow of Brexit still looming large, we need to respond to the challenges we are facing while continuing to plan for Wales’ future infrastructure needs.

"The funding I am announcing today will help us to do just that.

“Measures announced now to support our environment are an important step on that journey.

"However, as we look to set budgets for future years and over the longer term, I am committed to using our available capital to support a greener Wales."

And first minister Mark Drakeford said: “Today’s funding sends out a clear message that, as the chaos in Westminster continues, the Welsh Government continues to deliver our flagship commitments to protect the interests of Wales and grow our economy.”

The WIIP was published in 2012, and has so far seen around £15 billion invested into infrastructure in Wales.

The Welsh Government is also due to public its WIIP pipeline - which will set out plans for more than £33 billion of planned infrastructure investment - today, Monday.

The Welsh Government's draft budget for the 2020-2021 financial year will be released on Tuesday, November 19.