CRITICS’ Circle Award winning company, Ballet Cymru, present three extraordinary new works, featuring some of the most exciting female artists working in dance on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9.

Charlotte Edmonds, former Inaugural Royal Ballet Young Choreographer, presents a brand-new work Wired to the Moon, with stunning costumes and sets by Bristol-based designer Eleanor Bull, and a new score from LA based composer Katya Richardson.

Patricia Vallis choreographs Divided We Stand, motivated by the division in our society of political views and gender.

Celtic Concerto is Ballet Cymru’s tribute to harpist, composer and patron of the company Catrin Finch, whose music is interwoven with mesmerising movement by Ballet Cymru artistic director Darius James and assistant artistic director Amy Doughty.

Don’t miss this once only opportunity to experience some of the best dance in Wales, made in Wales.

Ballet Cymru is an international touring ballet company for Wales, committed to inclusion and innovation in dance and classical ballet, and to the highest standard of collaboration.

They recently moved into their new base in Newport, where the studio boasts one of the largest dance areas in Wales and is used regularly by The Royal Academy of Dance and the Cecchetti Ballet Society.

In March 2014 the company started rehearsals in its beautiful new purpose-built dance studio. Professional standard Harlequin sprung flooring, air conditioning and natural light filtering through glazed windows provide an excellent environment for dance.

The company produce original professional dance performances based in the ballet technique which tour nationally and internationally. Its extensive ‘Access and Outreach programme’ is committed to breaking down barriers to accessing the arts. For tickets go to www.newportlive.co.uk/riverfront