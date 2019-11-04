THE Welsh National Opera (WNO) has announced Yvette Vaughan Jones has been appointed as chair of the board of directors, with immediate effect.

Ms Jones, who has extensive experience of working in the arts both in the UK and internationally, is the first woman in the company’s history to hold the role of chair of WNO.

Five new members have also been appointed to the WNO board of directors, strengthening the board in key areas including governance, finance, diversity, Welsh language and higher education.

Ms Jones' distinguished career in the arts has seen her working for independent arts organisations, the Arts Council of Wales – where she set up Wales Arts International – local authorities, and Welsh Government.

Prior to taking up the post of chief executive of visiting arts, she wrote Cardiff’s bid for city of culture in 2008. Ms Jones has also worked in Europe as a policy manager for the Wales Centre in Brussels and has also focused on international work at visiting arts where she set up the global Square Mile project as well as the World Cultures Connect project.

She is a former member of the UK cultural diplomacy group and former lead advisor on the UK cultural leadership programme.

Speaking about her new role, Yvette Vaughan Jones said: “I am thrilled at the opportunity to take on the chair of Welsh National Opera at this time and am acutely aware of the eminence of previous chairs who have done such a fine job. WNO is a fantastic organisation whose origins are well known to have been formed in the community choirs for which Wales is rightly famous”.