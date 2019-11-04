FORGET The Great British Bake-Off - a group of cake-makers in Blaenau Gwent are the real star bakers.

The group of 20 cake designers from the area, who call themselves The Steel Dragons, showed off an impressive 6ft by 5ft creation depicting a little girl on a beach at the Cake International Sugarcraft Show this weekend.

The event at Birmingham's NEC, which has been running for ore than 25 years, saw cake-makers from around the world show off their skills.

(The polluted beach scene has been titled 'Seas the Day Cove')

The Steel Dragons' icing-coloured masterpiece bagged them a Silver Award in the Collaboration Category, as well as third place overall out of the seven entries.

The team worked for more than three months to bring the piece to life. The design was intended to raise awareness of the impact environmental pollution has upon people and animals.

Realistic recreations of crisp packets, bottles, shells and even a burger and chips in a polystyrene box were all brought to life using only sugarcraft materials.

For added realism, the team even made a seaside soundscape soundtrack which was played through a speaker hidden inside one of the rocks.

The team originally met through attending sugarcraft lessons delivered by award-winning sugarcraft artist and cake designer Emma Phillips at the Aneurin Leisure Learning Action Centre in Ebbw Vale.

(The Steel Dragons 2019 team with their entry at Cake International Sugarcraft Show)

The Steel Dragons 2019 entry at Cake International included contributions from Gemma Annely, Karen Francis, Pam Gall, Brenda Hayden, Elaine Henderson, Deborah Hillman, Gay Jarvis, Diane Newman Jenkins, Ailsa Logan, Carol Morgan, Emma Phillips, Glenna Powles, Ruth Price, Robert Richards, Melanie Smith, Mary Toms, Sue Tyler, Dee Williams, Nicola Yandle and Stephanie Yandle.

The group continue to meet at weekly classes and are already discussing what next year's design will be.

Anyone interested in attending the sugarcraft classes should contact the Ebbw Vale Learning Action Centre on 01495 355300.