POLICE are putting on extra patrols in an area of Lliswerry this Bonfire Night, after fireworks were set off in the street last year.

Extra officers will be out and about in Keene Street and the surrounding area on Tuesday evening to avoid a report of last year's chaos, in which fireworks were set off and send shooting down the street.

The patrols are being put on following a meeting in the area attended by Gwent Police’s Insp Martin Cawley, where residents asked what was being done to crack down on anti-social behaviour this year.

Insp Cawley said: "We have engaged with schools and liaison officers have delivered inputs. Throughout the period we have a visible police presence across the area, including those considered hot spots for anti-social behaviour.

"Dedicated staff have been identified to patrol the hotspot locations. This would include the Keene Street area due to the problems there last year."

He added: "Working with partners, including Safer Newport, various activities have taken place to help try and divert young people from this type of behaviour. This has included local youth events like Hallowe'en parties or discos.

"I would like to reassure the public that this behaviour is not acceptable; we will conduct stop and searches, where grounds exist in relation to possession of fireworks, eggs or items that may be intended for use in antisocial behaviour or criminal damage.

"It is against the law to set fireworks off after 11pm, apart from on national special occasions such as Bonfire Night itself, when the cut off is midnight. It is also illegal to set fireworks off in a public place or on private land without the landowner’s permission.

"Those caught will be prosecuted and could face a criminal record.

"We would urge anyone who sees or knows of the misuse of fireworks to contact our non-emergency number 101 or in an emergency always dial 999."

Information can also be reporteanonymouslyly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org