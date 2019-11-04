THIEVES broke into a storage unit at Howick Farm in Itton, near Chepstow, between 3pm on Saturday, November 2, and 11am the following day, and stole two hedge trimmers, two echo strimmers, a Stihl chainsaw, and a long reach chainsaw/hedge trimmer.

Police said the locks of the unit were cut off, enabling the thieves to get in, and have appealed to anyone with CCTV of the area or who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle to contact them on 101, quoting log number 262 of November 3.

Information can also be reported via ruralcrimeteam@gwent.pnn.police.uk or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

MORE NEWS: