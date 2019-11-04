Sponsored editorial

Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in the UK. Each year in the UK, 47,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The most common treatments for men with localised prostate cancer are surgery, to remove the prostate gland, and radiotherapy.

The treatment of localised prostate cancer is effective, and most men will be cured of their disease.

A key challenge, however, is minimising side effects from treatment, which is important to help men maintain a good quality of life.

High energy proton beam therapy (PBT) is now available in the UK to treat men with localised prostate cancer.

Conventional radiotherapy uses high energy X-rays called photons to destroy cancer cells. PBT uses beams of protons to achieve the same effect.

Side effects from conventional radiotherapy are as a result of radiation damage to the normal tissues near the cancer.

Unlike conventional radiotherapy, the protons enter and travel through tissue delivering minimal dose deposition to normal tissue on the way to the target, and minimal dose to the tissues beyond it, meaning PBT can reduce the risk and severity of side effects compared to conventional radiotherapy.

Dennis Allen was a prostate cancer patient who was diagnosed with the disease last year and opted for proton beam therapy after doing his own research.

“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2018. Here I was, facing a high chance of extreme side effects such as impotence and incontinence with conventional treatments (40 per cent chance of both occurring) and yet I had no symptoms to suggest there was anything wrong with me. I did my own research and met a friend who had heard about proton beam therapy and, after investigation, I decided to opt for the treatment.”

“I was shocked and frustrated that up until that point, no one told me about this treatment, despite the enormous benefits. I received proton treatment at the Rutherford centre in Newport in October 2018, which lasted for four weeks. Each treatment session under the beam only lasted for a few minutes – it takes longer to make a slice of toast – and I felt no pain or discomfort throughout. I feel absolutely normal, as if I have been cured of a disease, I never knew I had. I had no symptoms, felt nothing during the treatment and had no side effects afterwards.”

“I was very fortunate to receive this treatment. Many prostate cancer sufferers are risking dreadful side effects, including impotence and incontinence, and it could potentially be avoided. It is crucial that people are aware of this option.”