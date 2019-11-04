MONTHLY bin collections could be introduced across Blaenau Gwent in 2022.

Councillors are due to consider a new waste management and recycling strategy which outlines plans to improve recycling up to 2025.

Bins are currently collected every three weeks, but the strategy says there are plans for this to change, as the council bids to meet a ‘challenging’ 70 per cent Welsh Government recycling target by 2024/25.

A draft of the strategy due to be considered says: “In 2021/22 a trial will be carried out on the feasibility of lower frequency of residual collections with a target of introducing either monthly or four weekly collections, borough wide, in 2022/23.”

A review of the frequency of bin collections in the borough is due to be carried out next year.

If the changes are given the go ahead, the council says there will be “clear engagement” with residents first.

Conwy became the first council in Wales and England to introduce monthly bin collections last year, and several other areas such as Powys have begun collecting bins every three weeks as they bid to cut down on residual waste and increase recycling.

The strategy also sets out plans to expand recycling opportunities for residents.

“All services from street cleansing, with new 'On the Go' bins, to front line collection services will be adapted to maximise recycling,” the strategy says.

The council says it will work with others to identify new materials for recycling “where ever it is economically viable and provides value for money.”

A new recycling centre due to open at Roseheyworth Business Park in Abertillery will also bring a new furniture re-use shop.

The council is also looking at options and locations for a regional fleet facility, which could provide storage for other authorities in South Wales.

A campaign to encourage the minority of households who have “so far resisted all attempts to engage with recycling” will also continue.

The strategy aims to set out “how Blaenau Gwent aims to meet challenging Welsh Government targets, to avoid possible fines, whilst delivering improved services within a revenue budget which is increasingly stretched.”

“A programme of actions has been identified and each action will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” it says.

A special meeting of the council’s community services scrutiny committee will consider the proposals next Monday, November 11.