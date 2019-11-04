A 22-year-old was seriously injured in Nantyglo last night in what Gwent Police believed to have been a stabbing.

The man, from the Brynmawr area, is believed to have been stabbed in the stomach with what police are describing as a 'bladed weapon'.

It is not thought his injury is life threatening.

Police responded to a report of three men fighting on Limestone Road in Nantyglo, at about 11.40pm, and the man was injury during the incident.

“A 20 year-old man and a 21 year-old man from the Brynmawr area were last night arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault, and currently remain in police custody," said Detective Inspector Jamie Cooper.

“We are following up on all lines of inquires at the moment, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information on the assault, to please contact Gwent Police.

“There will be an increased presence of police in the Brynmawr area while we investigate, with officers also conducting house to house inquiries.”

Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900407102.

Alternatively, direct message the force via its Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.