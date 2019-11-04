NEWPORT council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox has taken her seat in the House of Lords.

Cllr Wilcox, who was given a peerage in Theresa May's retirement honours earlier this year, took her seat for the first time this afternoon.

She was flanked by Baroness Morgan of Ely, Mid and West Wales AM Eluned Morgan, and former Welsh secretary Lord Hain, as she gave the oath.

Baroness Wilcox of Newport taking her seat in the House of Lords for the first time. Picture: Parliament Live

She said: "I, Deborah, Baroness Wilcox of Newport, do swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her hairs and successors, according to law, so help me God."

Cllr Wilcox, who is now known as Baroness Wilcox of Newport, was recommended for a peerage by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for her services to local government.

She is stepping down leader of Newport City Council, as well as from her role as leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, and has said she will not seek re-election as ward member for the Gaer in the 2022 Local Government Election. Her successor as council leader is yet to be announced.