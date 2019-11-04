Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay:

“THE trains don’t stop here anymore…”

Local historians will immediately recognise the title of Village Publishing’s 1985 history of Cwmbran - a peculiarly memorable title given its publication a matter of months before the town’s long awaited new railway station was set to open!

Wales’ only Phase One New Town turns 70 years old this week and nowadays it’s easy to forget the sense of excitement (and it has to be said, trepidation on the part of some local people) that surrounded the original New Town designation of the area encompassing the three pre-existing villages of Cwmbran, Pontnewydd and Croesyceiliog.

Growing up in the 80s in the Llanyrafon area of the town, on the western edge of the Monmouth constituency, I was very aware that this place was somehow different, and became fascinated by the vision of a brighter, fairer future that had inspired the planners of 1949.

As always, the intervening years have seen idealism give way to the demands of unrelenting reality, but I think it’s still important to remember the boldness of the original gesture, which was on a scale that modern governments would find very difficult to match.

It‘s at this time of the year that we also remember our fallen countrymen in two world wars and the numerous conflicts since around the world.

In advance of this year’s Remembrance Sunday, it was an honour to be invited to a recent Royal British Legion service at Chepstow’s beautiful St Mary’s Church, marking the laying up of the old Chepstow branch standard and the dedication of their new standard.

The people of Chepstow can by justly proud of the Legion’s fine new standard as we all remember the sacrifices made by so many in the name of our freedom today.

Remembering the past but looking to the future, the people of Chepstow would certainly be proud of a new bypass for their town and we continue to look to the Welsh and UK Governments to make this particular cross-border dream a reality.

It would certainly complement the exciting plans for a South Wales Metro.

I was delighted that Abergavenny’s dream of a disabled-friendly railway station has taken a step closer to fruition, with confirmation from the Welsh Government that the project is well under way, and I look forward to a future when accessible trains, trams and light rail once again stop at towns across Monmouthshire.