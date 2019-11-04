A 69-YEAR-OLD woman from Ebbw Vale was found dead, slumped forward in her living room chair by her son.

Lynne Brennan was found at her house in Llandaff Road on Tuesday, February 12, after her son, Paul, had visited after becoming concerned she had not answered the phone.

Mr Brennan called 999, and paramedics arrived within five minutes, but Ms Brennan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was nothing suspicious regarding the circumstances of her death.

Newport Coroner’s Court heard how Ms Brennan had suffered from a number of different medical problems and was prescribed various drugs and treatments.

Analysis showed heightened levels of various drugs in her system. However, there was no evidence to suggest that this caused her death, nor that she intentionally took heightened levels of drugs.