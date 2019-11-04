A NEW Costa Coffee, Burger King and Domino’s Pizza restaurant could be coming to Newport.

Plans have been lodged for a Costa Coffee and Burger King drive-through, along with a Domino’s Pizza outlet, at the site of the former Comet store in Docks Way.

The development is estimated to create up to around 70 full-time equivalent jobs across the three sites and bring “significant economic benefits.”

All three of the outlets are planned to be open 24 hours a day, according to planning documents.

The application also says it is likely all staff will be from the local area, and will benefit from a training and employment programme provided by each operator.

The site is currently boarded up and has been vacant for several years since the closure of Comet.

A planning and retail statement says there is currently an “under provision” of the three brands in Newport.

Two similar premises are located within 200 metres of the site – a KFC within East Retail Park and Truck Stop Café, a small independent café, located in Port Road.

But it is not thought these would be affected as the development “will attract passing motorists as opposed to being a destination in its own right”, the application says.

With plans for housing in the area, including up to 529 homes on the former Whitehead Works, it is said there will “significantly increased demand” for the development.

In total, more than 900 homes are being planned within walking distance of the site.

Such housing developments will create a “significant void” for accompanying leisure uses, which these plans could help fill, the application claims.

The proposal is “not speculative” as Costa Coffee, Burger King and Domino’s have agreed terms with the applicant, CDP Ltd, to occupy the site subject to planning permission.

The application also confirms that none of the three plan to close or relocate from their existing outlets in Newport.

A total of 64 parking spaces are proposed, including seven disabled spaces and seven electric vehicle charging bays.

The planning application also proposes improving existing pedestrian access to the site.

If approved, building work could start by the end of next year, with the units potentially opening by the end of 2021.

The plans will be considered by Newport council’s planning committee in the coming months.