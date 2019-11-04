BAKERY chain Greggs is planning a new branch in an industrial estate in Blackwood.

Plans have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to convert a building in Pinewood Court in the St David’s Industrial Estate to be used as a bakery.

The planning application includes plans for indoor seating for up to six people, and outdoor seating area with space for up to eight, and around 12 parking spaces, of which two will be disabled bays.

The application says the new branch would create 10 jobs, two full-time and eight part-time.

The application is seeking permission to be open between 5am and 10pm even days a week, but the documents say these hours will only apply on week days - on Saturdays it will open from 8am until 4pm, and it is expected to be closed on Sundays.

The plans will be considered by Caerphilly council’s planning committee in the coming months.