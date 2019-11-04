SKIES across Gwent were lit up with colour this weekend, with a number of spectacular fireworks displays.

Although Bonfire Night isn't until tomorrow, the weekend was the prime time for displays, with events held at Rodney Parade, Tiny Rebel's brewery in Rogerstone, Caldicot Castle, and elsewhere.

And our Camera Club members were out in force and took some amazing pictures over the weekend. Here are some of our favourites.

(This stunning display of fireworks was at Blaenavon Blues. Picture: Stuart John Baldwin)

(Caldicot Castle fireworks, taken by Rachel Edwards)

(Rodney Parade is lit up in this picture taken by Pavlina Mondol)

(A stunning image of the Rodney Parade fireworks taken from George Street Bridge by Paul Morris)

(Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone's firework display lit up the sky. This picture by Dianne Clark was taken from nearby Seasons car park)

(Rachel Woodberry captured this image of the Tiny Rebel fireworks in Rogerstone)

(Rhys Bennett also caught a brilliant photo of the Tiny Rebel fireworks in Rogerstone)

