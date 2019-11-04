TODAY, November 4, marks the 180th anniversary of the Newport Uprising, in which 10,000 chartists marched on the then-town to demand the release of prisoners.

History proved this to be one of the most important events in modern democracy - and it was celebrated in spectacular fashion throughout Newport this weekend.

The Newport Rising festival saw a series of events, including a torchlit procession to the Westgate Hotel, following in the footsteps of John Frost and the Chartists themselves.

And we marked the occasion with a series of features looking back at the event.

We looked at what the town of Newport looked like during the time of the Chartists, and what policing was like 180 years ago.

The annual schools march, in which young people from schools in the city follow the route marched by the chartists, and we featured a series of pictures of previous events.

We also dug into our archive to find accounts of the uprising in the words of people who were there, and also looked at how attitudes to the Chartists have changed over the years.

In another feature, we gave you a peek inside the Westgate Hotel - site of the stand-off on November 4, 1839, and told you the story of the building.

We also took you on a tour of the various landmarks commemorating the event, looked at some historic artifacts, and remembered Alexander Cordell, the novelist whose book The Rape of the Fair Country depicted the Chartists.

Some of Newport's most senior politicians also spoke out on the legacy of the Chartists.

When John Frost and his 10,000 supporters marched on the Westgate Hotel - where 22 would lose their lives when the army opened fire - they had no idea just how important the day would become. They will be remembered for many more decades to come.