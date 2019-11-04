NEWPORT'S Garden of Remembrance has been formally opened to mark the beginning of the countdown to Remembrance Sunday.

The garden behind the Cenotaph in Clarence Place, hosts more than two dozen dedicated white crosses, and these have been joined by scores of smaller wooden, poppy-marked crosses, surrounding the Royal British Legion Newport (Gwent) memorial.

And more crosses were added today - in memory of individuals, and of all those who have lost their lives in conflict on land, at sea and in the air - following a service conducted by Royal British Legion Chaplain, the Reverend Keith Beardmore.

Veterans of the armed services, councillors and council officials, were among those who attended, along with a delegation of children from the nearby Maindee Primary School.

A two-minute silence was observed, and the Last Post was sounded.

The Garden of Remembrance (above) will form the backdrop to Newport's annual Remembrance Sunday service, next Sunday, November 10. The service, shortly before 11am, will be preceded by a parade which will begin in the High Street at 10.30am.