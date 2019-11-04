A NEW Chartist mural has been unveiled in Rogerstone - exactly 180 years to the day since protestors descended on Newport demanding the right to vote.

In 2013, the iconic Chartist mural in John Frost Square was demolished without prior warning to make way for the Friars Walk development.

Six years on, Oliver Budd – son of Kenneth, who made the original mural – replicated his father’s work.

The new mural, unveiled this afternoon, stands adjacent to the roundabout where Chartist Drive and Cefn Road meet, a location of historical significance.

Protestors would have marched past the site as they marched from the Valleys to the Westgate Hotel, where 22 men would ultimately die in the last armed rebellion in British history.

“It was a real joy to replace it,” said Mr Budd. “It was amazing to see so many people there.

“This piece of history is absolutely important, it has changed the nature of politics."

Mr Budd devoted 370 hours to recreating the mural and joked he “wasn’t very popular at home” after putting in 12-hour days for two months.

“But now I am happy man," he said. "I think I’ve left a legacy.”

He will also donate the original charcoal sketches of the mural his father produced to Newport museum.

“They are life-size, so they are huge, the size of the original mural itself," he said.

“It would be good to get my father’s legacy in the museum and it also feels like I am giving back to the people of Newport.”

Speaking at the unveiling event, Rogerstone Community Council member Stephen Bowen said: “The siting of the mural will give people a place of reflection.

“If they look up toward the valleys, they can start to imagine some of the thoughts of the thousands of men whilst they waited on that cold, wet November night for the order to push into Newport.

“If they look towards the city centre, they will be reminded of the cost the Chartists paid for the right to vote.”

Rogerstone ward member on Newport City Council Cllr Chris Evans said he had suggested the idea of a new Chartist mural in the area following the destruction of the previous one.

“I hope generations can enjoy and reflect upon this in the years to come,” he said.

“Rogerstone worked together and tried to put right the historic wrong by recreating a version of our city’s beloved mural for generations to once again enjoy and, importantly, remember.”

The £20,000 project was financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.