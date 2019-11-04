A 4x4 driver accused of unlawfully killing a deaf Sainsbury’s shopper is a hard-working family man who should be cleared of manslaughter, a court was told.

In his closing speech to a jury, Paul Lewis QC urged its members to acquit Timothy Higgins of three charges over the death of pedestrian Christopher Gadd.

The 48-year-old farm worker suffered “massive damage to the skull” in the car park of the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Pontllanfraith earlier this year.

Higgins, aged 22, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, is on trial accused of the manslaughter of Mr Gadd following an alleged road rage incident.

He also denies causing his death while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Prosecutor Owen Williams told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant deliberately swerved his Land Rover Freelander into the alleged victim the day after he celebrated his 48th birthday.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Higgins denied doing so and told the jury he had been “scared” of Mr Gadd after a confrontation at the Sainsbury’s car park on March 4.

He told of how he was frightened after an exchange with him and his brother Paul, who was driving a Volkswagen Passat, after he initially had been unable to reverse out of a space.

His defence barrister Mr Lewis told the jury of his client’s good character as he made his closing speech to the jury.

He said: “The defendant had never been arrested before. He had never been charged or convicted of any criminal offence.

“You have heard that Timothy Higgins is a hard-working family man who likes to spend time with his family.

“He is not a man who spends his time in the pub drinking. He is not known to be aggressive or violent.”

Mr Lewis urged the jury to find Higgins not guilty.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, has begun to sum up the case.

Proceeding.