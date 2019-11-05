HERE'S our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran over the last week.

JON HOLLAND, aged 32, of Derby Grove, Newport, was jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months, after he was found guilty of attacking a woman.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and a 29-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Holland has to pay compensation of £500, prosecution costs of £620 and a £115 victim surcharge.

The defendant was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

Holland was convicted of common assault.

BENJAMIN JOHN PONTIN, aged 52, of Clifton Hill, Clifton, Bristol, was banned from driving for six months and fined £622 after pleading guilty to speeding on the M4 tolls westbound at Rogiet, Monmouthshire.

He admitted travelling at 57mph in a 50mph zone on March 11.

Pontin was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

GAVIN ANTHONY MARTIN DICKER, aged 29, of Manor Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £620 and a £60 fine after he was convicted following a trial of driving through a red light in 2017.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points and he must also pay a £30 victim surcharge.

ANDREW CLARKE, aged 47, of Llandevaud, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points and he must also pay costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge.

GARETH DAVID WORTH, aged 27, of St Marys Square, Lydney, Gloucestershire, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing a 42-inch Sanyo television worth £329 from Asda Living in Newport.

He was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

DAVID WOOD, aged 59, of Belle Vue, Garden City, Ebbw Vale, was fined £233 after he was caught speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone in Pontypool.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Wood’s driving record was also endorsed with four penalty points

CAVAN PECK, aged 30, of Albertina Road, Treowen, Newbridge, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points and he must also pay costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge.

TRISTAN TOVEY, aged 19, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted assault by beating against a woman.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

MORGAN POWELL, aged 20, of Highfield, Penperlleni, Pontypool, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he was found guilty of common assault against a woman.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, prosecution costs of £300 and a £122 victim surcharge.

Powell will have to attend 29 sessions of a building better relationships programme and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order.