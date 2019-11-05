THE governing bodies of two Newport schools are to be merged.

Eveswell and Somerton Primaries will share a single governing body under the arrangement, to come into effect on January 1, 2020.

Newport City Council's cabinet member for education and skills Cllr Gail Giles is due to sign off the decision to create a formal federation, to be known as The Eveswell and Somerton Primary School Partnership, next week.

Although both schools will continue to be separate, with their own name, ethos and management of their own budgets, the arrangement would allow them to share staff, training opportunities and best practice methods across both schools.

The school’s two governing bodies have worked closely together since September, 2016, and have shared a single executive head teacher.

Formal consultation for the proposal took place between June and July this year, in which the existing governing bodies of both schools unanimously gave the proposal the thumbs-up.

The Eveswell and Somerton Primary School Partnership governing body will be made up of two parents from each of the two schools, one teacher from each of the schools, one staff member from each of the two schools, four local authority appointed governors, four community governors and the head teacher.

The consultation report noted a response from Estyn, the body responsible for school inspections.

The report says: “The formal response from Estyn states that there is a clear rationale for the proposal, and that the assertion that federation will enhance the climate of trust, openness and willingness to work together that already exists is reasonable and valid.”