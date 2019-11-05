PLANS have been submitted to convert a guest house in Abergavenny into a residential care home.

The former Black Lion Inn on Hereford Road is the subject of a planning application by Melin Homes.

The application for the seven-bedroom guest house also includes plans for a two-storey rear extension.

MORE NEWS:

The proposed plans include a communal lounge, five living rooms, a dining room, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, a staff room, two toilets and a laundry room.

The plans include a mixture of communal and private areas.

But objections have been raised by neighbouring properties over a lack of parking.

One objection says: “It is noted that there will be three car parking spaces and that two will be for staff and one for visitors.

“I feel that this is insufficient and will cause parking problems for the residents of Priory Road, which has had major problems with in the past when the property was used as a guest house.”

However, a report says that, due to the use of the proposed development as a residential care facility, residents won‘t own cars.

Melin Homes director Joanne Kirrane, said: “We have purchased the property and are working with Monmouthshire council looking at options that will best suit local housing need.”

A decision will be made by Monmouthshire County Council on the application in the coming months.