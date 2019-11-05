THERE is less than two weeks left for community groups in Gwent to submit applications for grants of up to £5,000, writes Emily Withers.

The Gwent High Sheriff's Community Fund awards cash to community groups and volunteer organisations, with previous winners including dance groups, scout groups, and community support organisations.

The fund is focused on “supporting community-based initiatives and projects that reduce crime and improve community safety”. Preference is given to “projects which aim to mentor and support young people across Gwent”.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available to cover costs including incurred by piloting a new project, purchasing equipment and materials, and ongoing costs associated with running a programme of activities.

The deadline for applications is midday on Friday, November 15.

Successful applications will be announced at an event on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Blaenau Gwent.

For more information visit communityfoundationwales.org.uk/grants/the-gwent-high-sheriffs-community-fund