A DECISION to refuse permission to convert a former community centre and nursery in Newport into flats has been overturned by a planning inspector.

Councillors refused to grant planning permission for the former Baneswell Community Centre in Beaufort Terrace in March over concerns about a lack of parking.

But a planning inspector has now overturned the decision to convert the former community centre into 11 flats over four floors, and the nursery into eight flats, saying the authority's actions were "unreasonable".

The council has also been ordered to pay the full costs of the applicant's appeal.

The application also included the building of a new 12-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation, or HMO.

In lodging the appeal, applicant Baneswell Ltd called the decision "flawed" and said it was “not based on an objective assessment, but sentiment that followed comments made by local objectors.”

Councillors and residents had objected, saying the previous use of the building created little parking demand.

No parking was provided for the former uses of the building as a community centre and nursery, despite it requiring 66 spaces under council policies.

It is estimated the new use as flats will reduce the need for 42 parking spaces.

But the applicant said, following an "extensive", it was found parking is available on nearby streets at all times of day and night.

In his report, planning inspector Aidan McCooey said: “Whilst some evidence of current parking problems has been supplied by local residents and elected members, it is not compelling.

“The appellant’s evidence is supported by surveys conducted on various dates and at various times.

“This demonstrates that there are always free car parking spaces on the streets close to the site.”

The site is also close to public transport and city centre facilities, while a store for 16 bikes is proposed, reducing the need to use a car.

Mr McCooey said the refusal of the application was “not supported by any convincing evidence.”

“I find that the council has failed to substantiate its reasons for refusing planning permission,” the inspector concluded.

“Its actions were unreasonable and has caused the applicant to incur the unnecessary expense of pursuing the appeal.”

Costs will be submitted to the council to be agreed.