GWENT Police are calling on the public for their help to find these four men in a series of appeals for information.

Gary Cargill

Detectives have urged the public not to approach a man they want to speak to over an alleged theft.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to help them find 36-year-old Gary Cargill from the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.

A spokesperson said: “We'd like to speak to Gary in relation to an alleged theft committed in Blackwood on Thursday, October 17, October 2019.

“Officers are advising members of the public not to approach him and if you see him, to please contact Gwent Police on 999 quoting log: 1900384894

“We believe Gary has links to the New Tredegar area of Caerphilly.

“Alternatively, if you have any information to help us with our enquiries, you can contact Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Joshua Evans

Detectives carrying out enquiries into drug offences are trying to trace a man from the Risca area.

As part of an ongoing investigation they would like to speak to 19-year-old Joshua Evans.

Hea is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slight build with short brown hair.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Macauley Davies

Police are appealing for information to find a 20-year-old Newport man who has breached his licence conditions after being released from a young offender institution.

Macauley Davies was sent into custody for eight months at Cardiff Crown Court in February for possessing a 10-inch hunting knife in Newport city centre and released in September.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Davies, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts then please call 101 quoting 1900372611 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Jack Heard

Detectives are appealing for information to find 21-year-old Jack Heard from Cwmbran, who they believe can help them solve an alleged burglary.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We'd like to speak to Jack in relation to an alleged burglary that took place in the Cwmbran area sometime between Sunday, October 20, and Monday, October 21 2019.

“We believe Jack also has links to the Newport area.

“If you see him, or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference: 1900388728.

“Alternatively, send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”