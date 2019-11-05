NEW accommodation for older people may soon be available in Pill, with 47 new flats set to be approved by Newport City Council.

A planning application was lodged by Melin Homes in August to demolish a block at Tredegar Court and replace it with 47 flats for older people.

The accommodation would be provided across two new blocks, which will also include a staff room, a communal lounge, a reception area, and car parking.

A council report says: “The building to be demolished was built in the late 1970s and it has become run-down, dated and requires significant investment to provide care in line with 21st century standards.

“It is currently vacant, and the previous tenants have been temporarily relocated elsewhere in the vicinity to enable the redevelopment works to be undertaken.

“The proposed scheme would provide affordable housing and would be managed by a housing association.”

The new building, located off Marion Street, would provide one and two-bedroom flats.

The council's housing strategy manager Michelle Aspey said she supports the scheme.

In her report response she says: “Newport’s current Local Housing Market Assessment (LHMA) identifies a significant need for accommodation for older people.

“There are currently 1,594 people over the age of 55 on the housing waiting list, of which 224 are seeking rehousing in this particular area.

“Bedsits are becoming increasingly unpopular and hard to let and I welcome the plan to replace these with one and two-bedroom units of accommodation.”

The application has been recommended for approval and Melin Homes has agreed to sign a section 106 legal agreement where contributions towards affordable housing may be required.