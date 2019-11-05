FOUR Coleg Gwent students will be looking to prove themselves as the best in the UK in their chosen trades in the national finals of the WorldSkills UK competition.

Shane Powell, who is studying hairdressing, and personal fitness training student Danielle Hall, will be among 500 students and apprentices competing at the three-day event taking place at the NEC in Birmingham.

With them will be Nathan Parfitt, who is studying 3D game art, and mechanical engineering CAD (Computer Aided Design) student Andre Burgess.

The Gwent quartet secured their place in the finals after excelling in the national qualifiers over the summer, and will have to expand on the skills they demonstrated at the national qualifier round. The finals cover 70 different skills from a range of industries including digital, technology, engineering and construction.

As well as competing to be number one in their chosen trades, the students could be in with a chance to represent the UK at the next WorldSkills Kazan event in 2021.

Richard Wheeler, WorldSkills UK co-ordinator for Coleg Gwent said: “Congratulations to all four students – their determination and hard work has paid off.

“Not only is it a fantastic achievement by them but it’s also a reflection of the excellent support they received from their tutors.

“This is an amazing journey for these students as it offers them the opportunity to prove their worth – it develops their technical skills and also employability skills such as problem solving, time management and communication and will undoubtedly accelerate their career.

“It’s great to see Coleg Gwent amongst the best in the UK.”

Coleg Gwent was placed in the top ten in the medal league table last year, so the students will be looking to emulate that success.

Neil Bentley-Gockmann, chief executive WorldSkills UK said: “I wish Coleg Gwent learners the best of luck as they compete at WorldSkills UK LIVE.

“At WorldSkills UK we work to accelerate the development of young people’s skills from national to world-class standards. We’re creating a new generation of high flyers that give UK employers a competitive edge.”

The three-day finals begin on Thursday, November 21.