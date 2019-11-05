A DEDICATED young fundraiser from Talywain has been applauded for his work collecting for the Poppy Appeal.

Elan Davies, seven, took an interest in the annual fundraising drive after asking his grandfather Steven Vaughan, a senior Poppy Appeal collector, about his uniform.

In order to encourage his grandson to get involved, Mr Vaughan bought Elan a collection box so he could help raise money. In the first year, he filled up his collection box with change - and this year was given an even bigger box.

Over the course of the year, any loose change Elan found would be put into the box. When full, his collection of pennies totalled £12.61.

"When he was six he would always follow me with my kit," said Mr Vaughan. "He wanted know why I wore it and who we were collecting for.

"I brought home a small collection box and he filled it up with 1ps and 2ps. This year, I got him a large box, and if he found any change on the floor to use it to fill it up.

"Quite often we don't get full collection boxes back when they've been out in shops, so for a seven-year-old to fill one is amazing."

(Mike Jones presenting Elan Davies with his certificate of appreciation at Tesco in Pontypool. Picture: Gwent Poppy Appeal.)

Last weekend, Elan was presented with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Pontypool Royal British Legion for his collection by Gwent Poppy Appeal coordinator Mike Jones.

Mr Jones said: “It's great seeing the youth involved and supporting the appeal and little Elan is magnificent giving his copper coins to support us.

"As a result of his donation last year we had to give him a bigger tin, the type than normally goes to a shop or business.”

Mr Vaughan said after receiving his award, his grandson has already started working towards next year's collection.

"He was very proud of his certificate," he said. "He has hung it up on his wall.

"He's already started collecting for next year.

"It's things like this that we want to see. He is interested and wants to ask questions. He wants to know how the money will be used."