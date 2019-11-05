POLICE are appealing for information after a crash in Caerphilly County Borough.

The crash, which involved one vehicle - a silver Vauxhall Astra - happened in Gelligaer on the junction between Heol Adam and Gelligaer Road at around 10pm on Sunday, October 27.

No one was hurt, but police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crashed, or may have dash-cam footage, or anyone who has any further information relating to the collision should call 101 quoting log number: 1900399277 alternatively, you can Direct Message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter.