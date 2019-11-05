A LEARNER driver has been convicted of unlawfully killing a deaf shopper at a Sainsbury’s car park in a road rage attack.

Timothy Higgins, 22, was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of pedestrian Christopher Gadd.

He was also convicted of causing his death while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Mr Gadd, a 48-year-old farm worker, suffered “massive damage to the skull” at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Pontllanfraith earlier this year.

Higgins, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, had denied the charges.

Prosecutor Owen Williams told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant deliberately swerved his Land Rover Freelander into the victim the day after he celebrated his 48th birthday.

He said: “Mr Gadd was with his brother Paul in a silver Volkswagen Passat – they were going to do some shopping.

“Paul Gadd, who was driving, positioned the car so that the defendant was unable to reverse out of the spot where he was parked.

“Mr Higgins became annoyed, they gestured at each other. The V-sign was used.

“Christopher Gadd got out of the vehicle and shouted at the defendant.”

Mr Williams said Higgins drove away with his girlfriend Nia Bailey in the passenger seat and that Mr Gadd walked across car park carriageways to “continue remonstrating” with the defendant.

He told jurors: “As he approached Mr Higgins’ car, he deliberately swerved the motor vehicle to the right in order to drive at Christopher Gadd.

“As a result, the Land Rover Freelander collided with Mr Gadd in a glancing blow.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public, members of staff at the supermarket, police and paramedics, he lost his life at 4pm that afternoon.”

The court heard how window fitter Higgins only had a provisional licence at the time of the attack on March 4 and was uninsured to drive the Freelander.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Higgins denied deliberately driving at the victim and told the jury he had been “scared” of Mr Gadd after a their confrontation.

His defence barrister Paul Lewis QC told the jury of his client’s good character as he made his closing speech to the jury.

He said: “The defendant had never been arrested before. He had never been charged or convicted of any criminal offence.

“You have heard that Timothy Higgins is a hard-working family man who likes to spend time with his family.

“He is not a man who spends his time in the pub drinking. He is not known to be aggressive or violent.”

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, adjourned sentence until Friday and Higgins was remanded in custody.

She told Mr Lewis about his client: "He may as well start his sentence today."