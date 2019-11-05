A MAN had to be taken to hospital following an assault in Pontllanfraith.

The 53-year-old was attacked near the Switchgear Factory, just off the B4251, at 3pm on Friday, September 29.

A 33-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The police would like anyone who has any information - particularly those who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time - to get in touch with them.

If you have any information that could help, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1900359207.

You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.