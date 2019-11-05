Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Peter Fox:

PROTECTING the environment is something I feel very strongly about, it is also an issue that is very much at the forefront of every resident’s mind, both young and old, across the county.

This year has marked the beginning of a pledge by Monmouthshire County Council to stand strong with citizens across the globe to try and reduce the impact we are having on the world.

It started with a pledge to declare a climate emergency in May 2019 and I was delighted to see that, on October 24, my fellow councillors approved a climate strategy containing ten objectives to support our declaration of a climate emergency.

With this in mind we need to take a step back and look at how little changes can make a big difference.

In Monmouthshire we have always been good at recycling, but I am afraid to say that our rates are dipping.

I was shocked to hear that we still have large amounts of food waste and recyclables being thrown out in the black bag waste.

It is having at a major impact on our recycling figures and costs.

This behaviour is not acceptable.

I am very disappointed, but know that this can be improved.

We as residents have a responsibility to recycle and we all need to think about what we buy as packaging and food waste are a major factor.

More than 70 per cent of your household waste can be recycled.

Everyone needs to take a little bit of time to recycle.

Sort your plastic, cardboard, glass and paper and use the kerbside services and please, put your food waste in your caddy – not your black bag.

Christmas is fast approaching and is a time for excess and over indulgence, we create 30 per cent more waste than usual during the festive period.

I want everyone to think about what and how much they buy.

In readiness of Christmas, if you are having a clear out don’t forget we have our new re use shop opened in Llanfoist Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

The shop is run by incredible staff including local volunteers who have invested time and passion into sourcing one man’s rubbish into another ones treasure.

So if you wanted a few more chairs or crockery for the festive season, go and see what lies in store.

The shop is open from 10am to 2pm every Thursday and Friday.

Why not pop to the shop and see what you can reuse?