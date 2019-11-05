STUDENTS AT Haberdasher’s Monmouth Schools will be taking part in a spectacular event in London this weekend.

Dancers and musicians from Monmouth School for Girls will be part of the vibrant and colourful street parade in The Lord Mayor’s Show, on Saturday, November 9.

And youngsters from Monmouth’s School for Boys’ jazz orchestra - or MOJO - will be delivering a 30-minute set in Paternoster Square from 1.50pm.

Screened live on the BBC, The Lord Mayor’s Show has been running for 800 years, and combines ancient pomp with modern dynamism.

(Artists at Monmouth School for Boys have been producing vibrant scales for the Welsh Dragon which will feature in the street parade)

Head of dance Rhyan Parry has been working hard for her 20 dancers, who will be the 16th act in the street parade, carrying the head of a Welsh Dragon - created by pupils at the boy's school - and waving flags.

Inspired by Welsh artist Mary Lloyd, the year 9 artists used a range of techniques, including stencilling, to add Celtic Knot designs and their own names using ancient Welsh alphabets.

(Pupils at Monmouth School for Girls rehearsing for their performance in the street parade at The Lord Mayor’s Show this Saturday)

The Monmouth students are taking part as the new Lord Mayor of London - William Russell - is a member of The Haberdasher’s Company, the trustee of the two schools.

“We focused on the Lord Mayor’s pledge of being united in trade and culture to highlight the unity and togetherness of the five schools in the Haberdasher’s Monmouth School family,” said Ms Parry.

“Our schools attract students from different cultures and backgrounds, and they are united in values and aspirations to make a positive difference to society”.

The parade will run from 11am onwards and the Monmouth girls are expected to reach the BBC-televised start of the procession at Mansion House around 11.15am.