A GROUP of young people have created dog beds and toys from old uniforms for a rescue charity.

The Basement Project, based in Blackwood, have reused and recycled old uniforms used by staff at the scheme to be donated to Many Tears Rescue Centre.

This idea came about as staff at the project were looking for ways to recycle their uniforms and then they came up with the idea to create rope toys and dog beds. They also asked the public to donate dog food through their social media channels.

Nikki Taylor, project manager, said “It was our pleasure as a youth service to support Many Tears Rescue this year. Thanks to the young people who came up with this brilliant idea and thank you to everyone that donated to this fantastic cause.”

READ MORE:

Many Tears Animal Rescue is based in Llanelli, but re-homes dogs in foster homes throughout the UK. They home more than 3,000 dogs a year and most of these are ex-breeding dogs, dogs which would otherwise be put down, and those whose owners can’t take care of them anymore.

Sylvia Van Atta, founder of Many Tears Animal Rescue said: “We are so grateful for the support. To care for our dogs responsibly and to make them happy on their stay with us is a huge commitment. Without the amazing people who support with collected items, those who come and socialize and the walkers and supporters Many Tears could never achieve their goals.

“We hope for a day that no dog suffers, all dogs are loved and respected, and man enjoys and values this amazing friend they could have. Until that day I can only thank all for sharing our care.”

The Basement Project, run by Caerphilly Youth Service, provides support, advocacy and information for young people aged 11-25.

They offer a number of services including group work and information-based sessions on topics including drugs and alcohol, self-esteem, internet safety and CV writing. They have recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.